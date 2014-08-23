Oregon Attorney General Sues Oracle Over Dysfunctional Obamacare Website

Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has filed a lawsuit against Oracle for failing to build a functional Affordable Care Act website.

In the 126-page complaint, Rosenblum wrote that “today’s lawsuit clearly explains how egregiously Oracle has disserved Oregonians and our state agencies,” according to FM News 101 KXL’s website.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $US200 million in damages related to “false statement and false claims,” according to AP.

In response, Oracle has sent the following statement to Business Insider:

The lawsuit filed today against Oracle by the Attorney General of Oregon is a desperate attempt to deflect blame from Cover Oregon and the Governor for their failures to manage a complex IT project. The complaint is a fictional account of the Oregon Healthcare Project. Oracle is confident that the truth – and Oracle – will prevail in this action and the one filed by Oracle against Cover Oregon two weeks ago in federal court.

Oracle was responsible for building the website for Oregon’s Obamacare website, called Cover Oregon. But it failed to meet the Oct. 1 deadline last year, and Oregonians are applying for healthcare through paper forms.

Oregon eventually killed the website Oracle was building this past April, and moved to the federal exchange instead.

Oracle has blamed the state of Oregon for the dysfunctional website, and has charged the state more than $US90 million over the last two years, although Cover Oregon is refusing to pay the invoices.

Just two weeks ago, Oracle filed a $20 million lawsuit against Oregon for breach of contract.

According to previous reports, the state of Oregon has paid $US134 million to Oracle so far, in addition to $US7 million for setting up the paper-based process. The site has cost more than $200 million so far for Oracle.

Here are some tweets about the lawsuit via Chelsea Kopta at local Portland TV network, KATU:

