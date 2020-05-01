A strip club teamed up with a diner to provide drive-thru takeout meals — with a show

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon converted its food takeout service into a drive-thru strip club.

Strip clubs across the US have closed indefinitely for business because of COVID-19 – but some clubs like Lucky Devil are innovating to keep dancers employed and business rolling.

Customers who order food from Lucky Devil can pay $US30 per car and driver (plus $US10 for any passengers in the car) to use the drive thru and watch a show.

The strip club drive-thru will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon, converted its food takeout service into a drive-thru strip club so customers can enjoy a burlesque show while grabbing their food all from the safety of their car, The Oregonian reported.

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

If they pay for the service -“Food 2 Go-Go” – the customer can watch the performers dance on multiple stages as they wait for their food to be brought out by one of the dancers. Most services last the length of one song.

“The dancers are making money. Everyone that comes through is super stoked and videotaping and throwing money and just being super cool. It’s exciting when there’s a carload of people happy to see these girls dance,” Lounge owner Shon Boulden told The New York Post.

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Boulden told The New York Post that the service was first called “Boober Eats” but changed its name to Lucky Devil Eats after Uber served the club with a cease-and-desist order.

Despite the shift in how the club looks, food pricing is about the same and business is booming on many nights according to Boulden. To entice customers to come by, the club posts a schedule of which dancers will be performing during different time slots on their website.

REUTERS/Terray Sylveste

“If it’s busy, there’s car, car, car, car, it’s good for one song,” Boulden said. “But if it’s slower, and there’s fewer cars, we’ll do another song or let people who are tipping well enjoy the show longer.”

“Every small business is feeling this pain, the same hurt, and we’re just another small business,” Boulden told The Oregonian. “We’ve just been able to create this niche and it worked.”



