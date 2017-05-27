2 people stabbed to death after confronting a man shouting 'hate speech' at Muslim women on train

Two people were stabbed to death on a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon, after trying to confront a man who was verbally abusing two Muslim women, according to police officials cited in The Oregonian.

One individual died at the scene and the other died at the hospital, the newspaper said.

The suspect was reportedly shouting “hate speech or biased language,” and focused on the Muslim women — one of whom was wearing a hijab, said Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

As passengers attempted to intervene, the suspect turned his attention toward them. A third passenger was also stabbed, but suffered no life-threatening wounds, according to Portland police officials.

“In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behaviour and some of the people that he was yelling at,” Simpson said, according to The Oregonian. “They were attacked viciously.”

The suspect was was later taken into custody as he fled into a downtown neighbourhood in Northeast Portland.

“These were folks just riding the train and unfortunately got caught up in this,” Simpson said.

