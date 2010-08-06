Oregon Shuts Down 7-Year Old's Lemonade Stand In The Name Of Public Safety

Photo: The Oregonian

Your tax dollars, hard at work…Helen Jung in The Oregonian:



It’s hardly unusual to hear small-business owners gripe about licensing requirements or complain that heavy-handed regulations are driving them into the red.

So when Multnomah County shut down an enterprise last week for operating without a licence, you might just sigh and say, there they go again.

Except this entrepreneur was a 7-year-old named Julie Murphy. Her business was a lemonade stand at the Last Thursday monthly art fair in Northeast Portland. The government regulation she violated? Failing to get a $120 temporary restaurant licence.

Keep reading >

(via @patkiernan)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.