Live results of the Oregon Senate contest between Jeff Merkley and GOP challenger Jo Rae Perkins

Democratic incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley faces off against Republican Jo Rae Perkins in Oregon.

Merkley was reelected in 2014 after defeating challenger Monica Wehby by 18.8 points.

Oregon voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Oregon incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley looks to defend his seat against Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins.

Merkley was first elected to the US Senate in 2008 when he defeated Republican Gordon H. Smith by 3.4 percentage points. He was reelected in 2016 after besting challenger Monica Wehby by 18.8 percentage points.

In the 2016 presidential election, the state voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump by 11 percentage points.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics ranks the contest as “safe” Democratic.

