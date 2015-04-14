College runner celebrates like crazy before the finish line, loses by a foot

Over the weekend, Oregon University steeplechase runner Tanguy Pepiot lost a race in the most unfortunate way possible.

At the Pepsi Team Invitational featuring Oregon, Washington, and Kentucky, Pepiot began celebrating what looked a like a victory before the finish line.

As he slowed down and waved to the crowd, Washington runner Meron Simon came charging down the finish line and passed him:

As Pepiot neared the finish line, it seems as though someone to the side told him he needed to pick up the pace before getting passed.

It was an extremely close finish:

Pepiot clearly knew his mistake:

Brutal.

Watch the full video below (via Bleacher Report):

