Oregon 2020 presidential election results

Oregon has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1988.

The state holds seven electoral votes.

Six of the state’s seven seats in Congress are held by Democrats.

Oregon is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and six of seven congressional seats. Oregon has seven electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

