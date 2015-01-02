Oregon Players Taunt Jameis Winston With 'No Means No' Chant After Blowout Win

After beating third-seeded Florida State 59-20 in the College Football Playoff semifinals, several Oregon players chanted, “No means no” to the tune of FSU’s war chant during the celebration.

Here’s the video from Fox Sports’ Bear Heiser:





Florida State’s quarterback Jameis Winston was accused of rape in 2012. He was not charged and the school cleared him in a student conduct hearing in December.

The chant came after the majority of the Florida State team refused to shake hands after the game. The two identifiable players from the video are running back Kani Benoit and linebacker Torrodney Prevot.

