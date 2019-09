It’s official, print media is just as dynamic as digital media now.



Here’s the little trick that the Register-Guard in Eugene, Oregon pulled after UO coach Chip Kelly decided to stay with the Ducks afterall this morning (via columnist George Schroeder and Everyday Should Be Saturday).

Photo: George Schroeder

