Someone sent the Oregon militiamen a 'bag of d-cks'

A group of Oregon militiamen have been occupying a federal bird sanctuary in order to protest the government’s land use policy.

They posted a wish list of supplies they wanted online, which included items such as mayonnaise and cigarettes — instead, they received a dildo and a small bag of d-cks.

One of the militiamen, Jon Ritzheimer, posted a video of himself opening packages online, becoming increasingly frustrated.

“It’s really mindblowing to me that people would actually spend their money… this box right here, $17.90. They spend and waste their money on all this hateful stuff they send out here,” he said.

He ended his video message with a plea for America.

“For the rest of you patriots out there twiddling your thumbs, debating whether or not you should come out,well, now’s the time” Ritzheimer said.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

