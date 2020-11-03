Oregon Measure 109 on allowing the sale of shrooms: live results

Measure 109 in Oregon would force the Oregon Health Authority to amend state law to create the Oregon Psilocybin Services Program.

The program would allow for the growth, administration, and sale of psychoactive mushrooms in licensed facilities regulated by the Oregon Health Authority.

If passed, a two-year developmental period is included in the measure which would take place before implementing the Oregon Psilocybin Services Program.

The text for Oregon Measure 109 reads as follows:

Summary

Currently, federal and state laws prohibit the manufacture, delivery, and possession of psilocybin (psychoactive mushroom). Initiative amends state law to require Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to establish Oregon Psilocybin Services Program to allow licensed/regulated production, processing, delivery, possession of psilocybin exclusively for administration of “psilocybin services” (defined) by licensed “facilitator” (defined) to “qualified client” (defined). Grants OHA authority to implement, administer, and enforce program. Imposes two-year development period before implementation of program. Establishes fund for program administration and governor-appointed advisory board that must initially include one measure sponsor; members are compensated. Imposes packaging, labelling, and dosage requirements. Requires sales tax for retail psilocybin. Preempts local laws inconsistent with program except “reasonable regulations” (defined). Exempts licensed/regulated activities from criminal penalties. Other provisions.

Result of “Yes” Vote

Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin (psychoactive mushroom) at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period. Creates enforcement/ taxation system, advisory board, administration fund.

Result of “No” Vote

“No” vote retains current law, which prohibits manufacture, delivery, and possession of psilocybin and imposes misdemeanour or felony criminal penalties.

