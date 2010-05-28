Oregon Judge Slaps Google With Restraining Order Over Private Wifi Data

An Oregon judge has issued a restraining order forbidding Google from destroying data the company accidentally recorded from private wifi networks with its Street View cars.



Google had announced its intention to consult with privacy advocates and governments about the best way to dispose of the data. Residents of Oregon and Washington filed a class action suit over privacy violations, and requested a restraining order to ensure the data could be used as evidence.

Google will also have to duplicate the data and hand over the copy to the Federal District Court in Oregon.

Read the order:

Restraining order barring Google from deleting collected wifi data



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.