Oregon health workers vaccinated drivers after they got stuck in a snowstorm so that coronavirus vaccine doses would not go to waste

Health care workers in Oregon vaccinated stranded drivers for the coronavirus after getting stuck in a snowstorm.

The Josephine County Public Health Department said they had six doses that were close to expiring.

While they were intended for other recipients, the workers didn’t want them to go to waste.

The Josephine County Public Health Department announced in a Facebook post that 20 of their staff and workers got stuck in a snowstorm after a mass vaccination event at a local high school and had six doses of the vaccine left.

While the vaccine was meant to go to other people, “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

The group did not want to waste any of the doses, so they went car to car and offered the vaccine to other stranded drivers.



The county said all six doses were administered and there was an ambulance on hand for safety.

JCPH Director Mike Weber said it was “one of the coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

