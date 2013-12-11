Oregon Football Player Suspended For Bowl Game After Role In Snowball Fight

Oregon has suspended starting tight end Pharaoh Brown after his role in the massive snowball fight on Friday and

will not play in the Alamo Bowlaccording to Andrew Greif of the Oregonian.

The freshman tight-end has played in six games this year. He caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The tenth-ranked Ducks are scheduled to play Texas in the Alamo Bowl on December 30th.

Brown has apologized, via ABC News:

“I was one of the many UO students involved in the snowball fight on Friday and my actions escalated to an inappropriate level and for that I sincerely apologise. We never should have engaged innocent people and I deeply regret my actions and will accept the consequences.”

A video of the Oregon students and football players in a huge snow-ball fight went viral earlier this week. The video showed hundreds of students throwing snowballs at cars driving by. The fight escalated when the students were pelting a former professor’s car with snowballs. The professor got out of the car, and the students continued to throw the snowballs at him.

