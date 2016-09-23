The Oregon Ducks' latest crazy football uniforms are designed to look like, well, ducks

Nike has unveiled the latest uniforms for the Oregon Ducks and this latest set may be their best yet.

The Oregon football team has become more famous for their crazy football uniforms than for their actual play on the field. But while we have become more accustomed to shiny helmets and wild colour schemes, the latest get back to their roots: being ducks.

Specifically, these uniforms are based on the Oregon Duck mascot.

Interestingly, the Duck mascot is based on Donald Duck. The school had an agreement with Walt Disney to use Donald as their mascot to replace the students’ self-appointed nickname, the Webfooters.

To this day, the mascot’s name is still Donald.

So, it may be reasonable to say that these uniforms are the first in college football history to be based on a popular Disney character.

Here is another view.

