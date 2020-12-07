A pro-Trump doctor who bragged about not wearing a mask while treating patients had his medical licence suspended

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images Surgical face masks are photographed for illustration photo during the spread of coronavirus.

Steven LaTulippe, an Oregon physician who spoke at a pro-Trump rally in November and claimed he and his staff did not wear face masks, has had his licence suspended by the Oregon Medical Board.

LaTulippe made the comments at a November 7 rally in support of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Insider last week, LaTulippe doubled down on his rejection of mask science and said he was taking other precautions to keep his patients safe.

Scientists agree that masks are safe and effective for reducing the transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A pro-Trump doctor in Oregon was suspended by the Oregon Medical Board on Thursday after he publicly espoused anti-mask rhetoric and disregard science, claiming he and his staff did not wear protective face masks when treating patients.

At a November 7 “Stop the Steal” rally â€” events dedicated to the false and baseless conspiracy theory that Joe Biden and Democrats stole the election from President Donald Trump â€” Dr. Steven LaTulippe, who owns and operates South View Medical Arts in Dallas, Oregon, announced that he and his staff did not wear masks when treating their patients.

Despite claims from President Donald Trump, his Republican allies, and his supporters, such as LaTulippe, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I and my staff, none of us, not once, wore a mask in my clinic,” the Dallas, Oregon-based physician said at the rally, which can be seen in a video posted to YouTube by the local Republican Party.

He also encouraged others at the rally to ditch their face masks.

“I petition all of you, take off the mask of shame!” he said.

While the usage of face masks has been the subject of months-long political debate, scientists and experts are in agreement that masks are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Multiple studies reviewed by the Centres for Disease Control, which has since April recommended Americans wear masks, have shown masks are effective in fighting the coronavirus.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, earlier this year issued an executive order that required health care workers to wear face masks at all times while in medical facilities, with few exceptions, as KGW reported.

LaTulippe’s suspension was issued “due to the board’s concern for the safety and welfare of licensee’s current and future patients,” according to a statement from the Oregon Medical Board.

LaTulippe did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment about his suspension on Sunday, but in an interview with Insider’s Kelly McLaughlin last week, he defended his previous comments, insisting he was not putting his patients at risk by refusing to wear a mask.

“As far as the mask goes, I stand by what I said â€” I and my staff have never worn a mask, and I was the only physician who kept my office open from the start of the pandemic,” he said. “From that time I’ve had zero problems.”

LaTulippe said he instead educates his patients on how to minimise exposure to the coronavirus, and has a strict regimen in place to treat patients who have the virus. He said he only treats them at the end of the day, regularly sanitizes rooms, and makes patients wear masks if they’re exhibiting symptoms, Insider previously reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.