Oregon high school athletes wore T-shirts in their locker room that pushed back on Donald Trump's lewd comments

After a lewd audio tape from 2005 leaked of Donald Trump demeaning women, the Republican presidential nominee offered an apology, dismissing the comments as “locker room banter.”

That characterization seems to have struck a nerve with many male athletes, as professional athletes in the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and National Basketball Association have all disparaged the remarks.

Now, high-school athletes at Centennial High School in Gresham, Oregon are also pushing back on the insinuation that all men speak in a similar manner behind closed doors.

Centennial shared a photo of some of its male athletes on Facebook with the caption “Sexual Assault is not locker room banter.

#wildfeminist

#reptheC.”



The post has been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times, and has received overwhelmingly positive comments from Facebook users.

It’s just one of the latest examples male athletes voicing their opinions on Trump’s comments.

Kansas City Chief’s receiver Chris Conley tweeted, “I work in a locker room (every day)… that is not locker room talk.”

Just for reference. I work in a locker room (every day)… that is not locker room talk. Just so you know…

— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Doolittle echoed a similar sentiment.

As an athlete, I’ve been in locker rooms my entire adult life and uh, that’s not locker room talk.

— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) October 10, 2016

Still, Trump hasn’t walked back his stance that his comments were locker room talk and has instead gone on the offensive, countering that he is the victim of a smear campaign by the American media, which intends to end his bid for the presidency.

