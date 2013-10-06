Oregon Bartender Gets $US17,500 Tip

A bartender in Springfield, Ore. received the tip of a lifetime earlier this week after a patron gave her a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $US17,500, The Register-Guard

reports.

The anonymous bar regular often gave Keno tickets to Aurora Kephart, 25, who had worked at Conway’s Restaurant and Lounge nearly four years. On Tuesday, she received two.

She won just $US5 on her first ticket, but hit the jackpot on the second.

“The look on his face was incredible,” Kephart told The Guard. “I automatically handed it back to him; it was his ticket.”

The patron refused, but Kephart did later give him an unnamed percentage of her winnings.

Her plan for the money is to buy a new couch and save the rest, according to AP.

