The Miss World 2012 Competition Is Being Held In China's Most Famous Ghost City

Mamta Badkar
miss world contestants dongsheng

Photo: Miss World Facebook

The Miss World 2012 pageant is being held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China with results due to be announced on August 18.Does Ordos sound familiar?

It should, because Ordos is one of the China’s most famous ghost towns.

The city which emerged during China’s property boom helped drive GDP growth through construction and its coal mining industry.

We put together images of Ordos’ Dongsheng district where the pageant is being held and Kangbashi the famous ghost city.

The Miss World competition is being held in Dongsheng, Ordos with the finals at the Dongsheng National Fitness centre Stadium seen in the satellite image below

Miss World 2012 contestants are seen in Dongsheng, Ordos

Miss World 2012 contestants are seen inside the Dongsheng Fitness centre Stadium where the finals will be held on August 18

But Kangbashi was built as the new urban centre of Ordos, seen here is the library considered an architectural marvel

Seen here is the art museum in Kangbashi

Kangbashi's main square is filled with cultural centres

But most parts of the city are still empty

A giant teapot sculpture outside the art museum

The Kangbashi New District is seen deserted in this screenshot from a 2011 video

So are the streets

These row of homes are also empty. Many homes are reported sold but the city itself is deserted

Construction in Kangbashi began in 2004 but was reported to have come to a standstill in the second half of 2011

Migrants have reportedly left Ordos in droves after its underground lending system collapsed

Hosting the Miss World 2012 competition in Ordos might bring some much needed attention back to the city

China has also been exporting ghost cities...

