The Miss World 2012 Competition Is Being Held In China's Most Famous Ghost City

The Miss World 2012 pageant is being held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China with results due to be announced on August 18.Does Ordos sound familiar?



It should, because Ordos is one of the China’s most famous ghost towns.

The city which emerged during China’s property boom helped drive GDP growth through construction and its coal mining industry.

We put together images of Ordos’ Dongsheng district where the pageant is being held and Kangbashi the famous ghost city.

