The Miss World 2012 Competition Is Being Held In China's Most Famous Ghost City

Photo: Miss World Facebook
The Miss World 2012 pageant is being held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China with results due to be announced on August 18.Does Ordos sound familiar?
It should, because Ordos is one of the China’s most famous ghost towns.
The city which emerged during China’s property boom helped drive GDP growth through construction and its coal mining industry.
We put together images of Ordos’ Dongsheng district where the pageant is being held and Kangbashi the famous ghost city.
The Miss World competition is being held in Dongsheng, Ordos with the finals at the Dongsheng National Fitness centre Stadium seen in the satellite image below
Miss World 2012 contestants are seen inside the Dongsheng Fitness centre Stadium where the finals will be held on August 18
But Kangbashi was built as the new urban centre of Ordos, seen here is the library considered an architectural marvel
Construction in Kangbashi began in 2004 but was reported to have come to a standstill in the second half of 2011
Hosting the Miss World 2012 competition in Ordos might bring some much needed attention back to the city
