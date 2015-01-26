Orders Of Australia Go To More Than 800 Plus Two New Knights Have Been Created

Angus Houston updates media with the latest information on missing Malaysia Airlines Jet MH370. Richard Polden – Pool/Getty Images

Former Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston and Prince Philip are Australia’s newest knights.

Both have been made Knights of the Order of Australia.

They are among 824 Australians who have been recognised for Orders of Australia on Australia Day 2015.

Others include former world champion surfer Layne Beachley (AO), TV journalist George Negus (AM), actor Actor Roy Billing (OAM) and film critic David Stratton (AM).

Roy Billing. Brendon Thorne/Getty Imagesfor the Australian Turf Club

Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who recommended the two for knighthood to the Queen, says the honour recognises the Duke of Edinburgh the work he has done throughout The Queen’s 62 year reign.

Prince Philip joins, Charles, the Prince of Wales, who was appointed a Knight of the Order of Australia in 1981.

Sir Angus Houston served in the armed forces for more than forty years rising to become Chief of Air Force in 2001 and Chief of the Defence Force in 2005.

Since retiring in 2011, he has been Chairman of the Anzac Centenary Advisory Board, Chairman of Airservices Australia and Chairman of the Council for the Order of Australia.

George Negus. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

He led Australia’s response to the loss of Malaysian Airlines’ flights MH 370 and MH 17. He headed the Joint Agency Coordination Centre during the search for Flight MH 370 and he was my Special Envoy to Ukraine leading efforts to recover, identify and repatriate Australians killed on Flight MH 17.

