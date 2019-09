There are quite a few digital ways to order a pizza. At first we thought this would be a terrible idea but it turns out it’s rather handy. The initial registration is a pain but after that it’s all gravy. (Or, rather, tomato sauce.)



In case you can’t decice which, if any, is the best way to get your fix, check out this chart, via the WSJ:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.