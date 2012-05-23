This Is Not A Good Price For An Android Phone

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy s iii front page

Amazon is taking pre-orders for Samsung’s new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III. (All Things D found the sale.)

It’s the unlocked international version of the phone, so you’ll have to shell out a whopping $800 for it.

That is not a good price for an Android phone. Or any phone.

