Order A Pedicab With Your Smartphone At SXSW

Photo: Andrew Mager

Need to get around at SXSW? If you’ve got a smartphone, you can get wherever you’re heading.San Francisco startup Uber is bringing its technology to Austin for SXSW, outfitting 100 pedicabs with technology to receive ride orders via their app.



Users are able to hail a pedicab, negotiate the price, and pay through the app, making the entire experience cashless.

Twitter reception seems to be quite positive – check out the hashtag #uberspotting.

Mashable posted a video detailing how the Uber’s process works.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.