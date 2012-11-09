These US Airports Will Be Completely Swamped This Thanksgiving

A new Orbitz study has just revealed which airports will see the biggest crowds in the U.S. this Thanksgiving.



analysing booking data from the top 50 airports across America, Orbitz determined Chicago O’Hare and Los Angeles International will be the most bombarded with holiday traffic from November 21st through the 26th.

Topping the least-busy airports was Buffalo Niagara International airport in Buffalo, New York and Jacksonville International in Florida.

See the full lists below.

Photo: Orbitz.com

