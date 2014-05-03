Orbotix, The Company That Makes The Crazy-Cool Sphero Robot, Has Raised A New $US15.5 Million Round

Orbotix, the company that makes the Sphero and Ollie robotic toys, has raised a new $US15.5 million round, the company tells Business Insider.

Jim Booth, COO of Orbotix, tells us that this brings the company’s total funding to $US32.6 million.

This round includes money from Grishin Robotics, which invests specifically in consumer robotics companies.

Booth tells us that the new funds will “be used to expand. We’ve had a tremendous amount of success and we’re just going to pour gasoline on the fire.”

Earlier today, TechCrunch reported that Orbotix raised $US20 million, but that figure is incorrect.

Here’s a fun GIF of Sphero doing its thing:

