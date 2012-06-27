Mac Users Spend 30% More Than PC Users On Orbitz, So It's Going To Show Them More Expensive Hotels

Photo: CMU.edu

Travel site Orbitz found that Mac users spend 30% more on average than PC users, so it’s going to start showing them more expensive hotel options, Dana Mattioli at The Wall Street Journal reports.The travel site decided to offer different prices and hotel options after it found Mac users will spend about $20 to $30 more on hotels per night and is 40% more likely to dole out money for four and five star rooms.



Orbitz is in nascent stage of experimenting with various pricing options after monitoring how customers scour the web. They hope by following online activities, the site will be able to better calculate spending habits.

