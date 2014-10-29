Orbital Sciences Shares Crash After Its Unmanned Rocket Explodes

YouTube/Brad Panovich Orbital Sciences’ Antares rocket exploded shortly after takeoff.

Orbital Sciences’ Antares rocket exploded shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

And now the company’s shares are crashing as well.

In premarket trade on Wednesday, Orbital Sciences shares were down more than 15% after the company’s unmanned Antares rocket exploded shortly after taking off for the International Space Station with about 5,000 pounds of supplies.

In a statement, Orbital Sciences said that shortly after takeoff the rocket experienced a “catastrophic failure.”

No was hurt in the incident.

This was the third mission for Orbital under an eight-mission, $US1.9 billion contract with NASA.

In a statement, NASA official William Gerstenmaier said: “While NASA is disappointed that Orbital Sciences’ third contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station was not successful [on Tuesday], we will continue to move forward toward the next attempt once we fully understand today’s mishap. The crew of the International Space Station is in no danger of running out of food or other critical supplies.”

Gerstenmaier added: “Orbital has demonstrated extraordinary capabilities in its first two missions to the station earlier this year, and we know they can replicate that success.”

Here’s the video of the explosion.

