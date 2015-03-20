REJOICE: Orange Wednesdays are back -- as 'Meerkat Movies'

ComparetheMarket.com This meerkat now has free cinema tickets.

Price comparison site Compare the Market has stepped in to save “Orange Wednesdays” and is going to offer 2-4-1 cinema tickets in the same way EE did for a decade.

The new scheme is called “Meerkat Movies” and works in a similar way, Digital Spy reports. (the Meerkats are what Compare the Market uses in its advertising campaigns.)

EE (called Orange in the UK when it started the deal) used to give customers two cinema tickets for the price of one, and Pizza Express pizzas every Wednesday, to any customer who texted “FILM” to 241.

EE announced it would be finishing the offer late last year and the final Orange Wednesday happened on February 25. Lots of people were emotional about the situation — Wednesday had become an unofficial cheap-date night for millions of Brits who enjoyed the promotion.

But all is not lost, because Compare the Market has now confirmed it will replace the deal. Business Insider first reported back in December that sources in the industry said the price comparison site was planning to salvage the film deal.

Instead of having a mobile phone contract with EE, however, people will now be able to qualify for discounted cinema tickets by purchasing a product on comparethemarket.com. Digital Spy says that tickets will be redeemable through a code on a new app, called “Meerkat Movies,” on both iOS and Android.

Marketing director Mark Vile told Digital Spy: “This is the biggest step change for the brand since launching the Meerkat Toy Collection in 2011 and reinforces our commitment to rewarding our customers. Meerkat Movies opens up the exciting world of film for us and allows us to offer our customers the magic of movies for less every Tuesday and Wednesday for a whole year.”

