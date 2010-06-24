Check Out Orange's Awesome Open Trade, The iPhone Of Trading Desk Communications

Photo: Orange

Yesterday, we met with Orange, a French telecom company that has a huge presence in Europe, at the SIFMA conference in New York.

They took us aside and gave us a detailed tour of a device they’ve been working on for over 5 years. It’s called Open Trade and it’s a revolutionary new phone/communications tool for trading desks.It’s similar to an iPhone in that it incorporates break-through technology, a touchscreen, and an intuitive user interface that no trading desk has ever seen before.

One desk in France is currently using Open Trade. It launches in Europe next week and the U.S. in autumn. The two screen model (pictured) will retail for around $6000 a unit. But enough talk – let’s take a tour.



So what can this bad boy do? For $6000, you better believe it's a revolutionary phone. Some of the main features include: -Dual handsets with walkie-talkie-esque capabilities (mute, push-to-talk)

-A sleek design and incredible proprietary interface.

-Touchscreen interface with HD screens found in Mercedes-Benz, BMW vehicles

-Wide-band audio for clear phone calls

-Video-conferencing for up to 16 parties

-SIP connectivity/compatibility It has six USB ports for connectivity and supports video chat. You can hook tons of things up to Open Trade, including but not limited to:

-A webcam (pictured)

-A fingerprint reader for additional security

-A boom microphone for improved audio

-Bluetooth modules And pretty much anything that's USB and supported by Linux. The interface really resembles an iPhone. Really. When we first played with the interface, it was obvious that Orange was trying to emulate the iPhone experience and their reps even admitted to it. But it's actually very similar to the iPhone in many ways. Anyone can walk up and begin using the Open Trade platform without any formal training or experience. It's very intuitive and even the buttons themselves and overall user interface resemble the iPhone. The stylus is magnetic, allowing you to place it wherever you want without losing it. See? Looks just like an iPhone on the screen. It's also built on Linux All you open-source supporters out there will be pleased to know that the Open Trade platform is built on Linux. It also runs pretty much any Linux app, meaning you can play movies, IM, surf the web, etc. on what's supposed to be a trading phone. Open Trade also eliminates the need for back office hardware and software. Open Trade communicates similar to peer-to-peer filesharing networks in the sense that each phone works with the others. There is no centralized server or back office hardware or software. If one phone goes berserk, it won't take the entire trading floor down with it. Here's a video discussing a general overview of the phone. Here, we discuss the communication tools and features like the magnetic stylus. You can watch movies on Open Trade; we also discuss the underlying Linux OS. Enjoyed Open Trade? Check out more advanced technology: Your Primer On The Industry's Massive Investment In 3D ->



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.