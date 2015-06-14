6 things to know about 'Orange Is the New Black's' striking newbie Ruby Rose

Netflix Australian actress Ruby Rose plays new inmate Stella Carlin on ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Note: Mild spoilers ahead.

If you’ve binged at least halfway through Netflix’s newly released third season of “Orange Is the New Black,” then you’ve probably noticed an attractive new inmate with eyes for Piper (Taylor Schilling).

In her first big role, 29-year-old Australia native Ruby Rose plays mysterious new inmate, Stella Carlin.

“Stella is sort of an androgynous, cool, charismatic, and charming girl who I think also is pretty gender-fluid,” Rose told EW.

Netflix From left, Taylor Schilling and Ruby Rose on the third season of ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

She also may play a role in creating friction between Piper and her on-and-off girlfriend, Alex (Laura Prepon)

“She definitely causes some waves,” added the model-turned-actress.

A relative newcomer to acting, especially on this side of the world, Business Insider rounded up some information about the up and comer.

Here’s six things to know about Ruby Rose:

1.) Rose came out as lesbian at the age of 12 and her first crush was Mariah Carey.

“I was pretty certain we were going to end up together,” she told Vanity Fair.

2.) She doesn’t like to be labelled as a model.





Rose began her modelling career when she came in second in a 2002 model search by Australian teen magazine, “Girlfriend.” She told Rolling Stone, “I don’t think of myself as a model.”

3.) She used to be a VJ on MTV Australia.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Rose decided to leave her acting studies behind and work for MTV Australia. But, she “always had acting in the back of my mind,” she said to EW.

But, she still preferred being an MTV VJ to modelling. “Being a model there is always something they want to change. Whether they want someone a little bit skinnier, a little bit taller, a little bit prettier, but MTV want you to be yourself … not censoring anything and not conforming to anything,” she told Australia’s Herald Sun.

4.) She has more than 60 tattoos on her body.

Of her many tattoos, she has “Just Love” written across her knuckles, cartoon characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Astro Boy, as well as Tank Girl, reported Vanity Fair.

5.) She’s in a pretty serious relationship.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Rose is engaged to Phoebe Dahl, a clothing designer and the granddaughter of the children’s-book author Roald Dahl, according to Vanity Fair. Rose has Phoebe’s name tattooed on her back inside a red heart.

6.) She wrote, produced and starred in a short film titled “Break Free.” The five minute short film on gender identity went viral on social media and helped get Rose noticed by casting agents. Watch it below. (Note: Some parts are NSFW.)



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

