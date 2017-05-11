The prisoners strike back in the new 'Orange Is the New Black' trailer

Netflix just released the first full trailer for the upcoming season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which premieres Friday, June 9.
The trailer for season five shows a riot break out after
Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) untimely death on season four. The inmates have found a common cause in the beloved convict’s death and they have found a common enemy in the guards and the prison administrators.
All of that leads the prisoners to joining in the shared goal of taking over the prison.
Season five takes place in real time over three days and shows how the prisoners’ newfound unity builds into what could only be an explosive ending to the season.
Watch the first full-length trailer for season five below:
More from Jethro Nededog:
- Stephen Colbert pulled off an epic ‘Daily Show’ reunion that will make fans go nuts
- 28 TV shows that were just canceled
- Here are all your favourite TV shows that are coming back for another season
- Seth Meyers fires back at an email from Paul Ryan complaining about his show
- Pablo Schreiber says he had 2 requests of the ‘American Gods’ producers before he’d take the role
NOW WATCH: Netflix and Marvel just dropped the first ‘The Defenders’ trailer — and it looks amazing
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.