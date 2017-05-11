The prisoners strike back in the new 'Orange Is the New Black' trailer

Netflix just released the first full trailer for the upcoming season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which premieres Friday, June 9.

The trailer for season five shows a riot break out after

Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) untimely death on season four. The inmates have found a common cause in the beloved convict’s death and they have found a common enemy in the guards and the prison administrators.

All of that leads the prisoners to joining in the shared goal of taking over the prison.

Season five takes place in real time over three days and shows how the prisoners’ newfound unity builds into what could only be an explosive ending to the season.

Watch the first full-length trailer for season five below:

