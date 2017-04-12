The next 'Orange Is the New Black' season starts with a gunshot in a tense new clip

Jared Harrell/Netflix Laura Prepon, left, and Taylor Schilling on the season-five premiere of ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Netflix just gave us a taste of what to expect on the upcoming season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which premieres Friday, June 9.

The streaming company released the first minute of season five, which will take place in real-time over three days.

On the season-four finale, the inmates were enraged by Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) untimely death and things quickly escalated into a full-blown riot. In the final moments, it all came to a head when Daya (Dascha Polanco) got hold of a gun.

Picking up right where we left off, the new clip centres on Daya, surrounded by screaming inmates and pointing the gun at a prison guard. Meanwhile, Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) have resolved to stay out of trouble just as they arrive to see the riot, and their new resolution is instantly challenged.

At the end of the minute, the image cuts out, but we hear a gunshot. We’ll have to wait to see where things go.

Watch the first minute of the next season of “Orange Is the New Black” below:

