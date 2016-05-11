Things get really dark in the new trailer for 'Orange Is the New Black' season 4

YouTube/Netflix ‘Orange is the New Black.’

Season three of “Orange is the New Black” ended with a whole bunch of new inmates coming to Litchfield, and from the trailer for season four, it looks like things are going to get dark.

“I have started to feel unsafe lately,” Piper (Taylor Schilling) says in the new trailer.

It seems alliances are more important than ever as racial and religious conflict is at an all-time high.

Heck, it looks like even Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) isn’t safe. One shot in the trailer shows her in a hospital bed.

Watch the trailer below. Season four hits Netflix on June 17.

