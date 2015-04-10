The first trailer for season 3 of 'Orange is the New Black' is here

Netflix just released the first trailer for the third season of “Orange is the New Black,” and it looks great.

Taylor Schilling, Kate Mugrew, Laverne Cox, and the rest of the Litchfield prison women are back. We don’t get a lot of context about what the next season will entail but Alex (Laura Prepon) is also returning. She was ushered back to prison at the end of season 2.

“Orange is the New Black” returns to Netflix June 12.

