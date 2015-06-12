Netflix just released the entire new season of 'Orange is the New Black' early

NetflixPiper, Alex, and the rest of the Litchfield prison women are back on Netflix.
If you’ve been counting down the days for the return of “Orange is the New Black,” good news — Netflix decided to release the new season hours ahead of schedule.
Season 3 is out on early release! Spread the word, yo. #OITNBhttps://t.co/YC1ZHNRfQn
— Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) June 12, 2015
That’s right. You can start bingewatching all 13 episodes of season three right now.
Netflix released the series shortly after 9 p.m. EST.
The new season was set to launch June 12 on the streaming site.
Typically, fans have to wait until 12 a.m. PST for a new Netflix series to arrive.
Here are the episode titles:
