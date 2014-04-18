Prison Is Starting To Feel Like Home In 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 2 Trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming second season of popular Netflix show “Orange Is The New Black” just arrived — and it shows little of prisoner protagonist, Piper Chapman.

Instead, the trailer focuses on the many different storylines of Piper’s fellow inmates, including some newbies who are realising prison is not what they thought it was going to be, and some old enemies returning to life behind bars.

As for Piper, she may be getting a little bit too used to her confined cell and orange jumpsuit.

“Orange Is The New Black” returns June 6th on Netflix.

Watch the season 2 trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.