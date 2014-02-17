Watch The First 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 2 Trailer

Hit Netflix show “Orange Is The New Black” will return for season 2 on June 6.

As with the first season, all 13 episodes of the prison drama will be available on the streaming service at once.

The show’s creator, Jenji Kohan, told TV Guide in October that the second season of “Orange Is the New Black” will shift the focus of the plot line from protagonist Piper Chapman (played by Taylor Schilling), to the full cast. “It’s becoming much more of an ensemble,” Kohan said. “As much as I love Piper and Taylor and her journey, I think people are interested in everybody’s journey.”

Watch the season 2 teaser trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.