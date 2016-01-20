The actor who plays 'Pornstache' in 'Orange Is the New Black' explains why he doesn't have a mustache in season 3

Netflix Pablo Schreiber as ‘Pornstache’ Mendez in ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Pablo Schreiber has found stardom thanks to playing an outlandish character sporting an impressive mustache in Netflix’s hit show “Orange Is the New Black.

Playing George “Pornstache” Mendez on the show — the corrupt correctional officer at Litchfield Penitentiary who in season two goes to prison after it’s revealed that he had sex with inmate Daya (who lies and says Pornstache got her pregnant to get him fired) — Schreiber portrays the character with an incredible, scene-stealing mix of comedy and crudeness. That was especially true than in season two, as Pornstache only showed up in three episodes but was memorable enough for Schreiber to be nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series at the 2015 Emmys.

For season three, Pornstache only showed up briefly in one episode, but it was memorable thanks to his appearance.

In the episode, “A Tittin’ and a Harin’,” we see how Pornstache is doing in prison when he’s visited by his mother, and we’re shocked to see that Pornstache has shaved his mustache while in the joint.

Netflix Pornstache’s only appearance in season three of ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Schreiber admits that when he was told about Pornstache sans ‘stache, he was a little perplexed.

“I was very nervous to do that scene because, to me, the mustache was so important to who he was and I didn’t want to take away his main feature, so I needed some convincing,” Schreiber told Business Insider.

He got his explanation from the episode’s writer, Lauren Morelli, before shooting the scene.

“Her reasoning was that we’re never going to see Pornstache lower than this,” Schreiber said. “This is his bottom and to see him in a place where he’s incredibly vulnerable was a tool they wanted to use.”

The scene ends with Pornstache vowing to be a good father to the son he and Daya have, though his mother told him he’s not the father.

Schreiber isn’t giving any hints of when we’ll see Pornstache again.

“I can’t tell you anything about whether he’s coming back or not,” he said. “As of now, he’s in prison biding his time.”

