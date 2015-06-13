Here's who the real-life Piper wants 'Orange Is the New Black's' Piper to end up with

Brian Bowen, Netflix Taylor Schilling, left, with Piper Kerman, the woman whose memoir inspired Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

A huge part of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” is main character Piper Chapman’s romances.

We’ve seen her bounce from her fiance Larry Bloom (Jason Biggs) to partner in crime Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) and others have tried to get a piece of the action.

But, the woman who Piper Chapman is based on has her own unique pick for the on-screen version of her.

Netflix Lea DeLaria plays Big Boo on Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

“I am really hoping that Piper and Big Boo get together,” Piper Kerman, who wrote the book which “OITNB” is based on, told People Magazine during OrangeCon, the big fan event held in New York City on Thursday.

“I am a huge Lea DeLaria fan,” Kerman said. “I think that would be

hot!”

Carrie “Big Boo” Black is an inmate on the show. While she can be a tough character, Big Boo can show a sympathetic side now and then.

Currently on the third season of “OITNB,” Piper is relapsing with Alex, but a new inmate, Stella Carlin (Ruby Rose) may throw a wrench in that romance.

The third season of “Orange Is the New Black” is available now on Netflix.

