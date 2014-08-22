Orange Is The New Black Meets Disney In A Funny Redesign Of The Hit TV Series' Lead Characters

Australian crowdsourcing website DesignCrowd has held a competition to see who could come up with the most creative redesign of the lead characters in the hit TV show Orange Is The New Black.

Based on the show’s new moving posters to promote its second season, one clever designer saw a similarity between the OITNB stars and classic Disney characters.

The result sees the princesses we have come to know as delicate and pure, roughed up and ready for prison life.

Here is OITNB Disneyfied.

Now see what they based it on.

Now read: The Most Terrifying Thing In ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Happens In Real Life

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.