'Orange is the New Black' is insanely popular

Netflix via Huffington Post Taylor Schilling, right, plays the fictional Piper on the hit Netflix show.

“Orange is the New Black” is a hugely popular show.

A full 57% of respondents to a recent survey from the investment bank RBC Capital Markets reported seeing the show, which, according to the bank, is the most popular original series on Netflix right now.

Netflix execs have long talked up the popularity of “Orange is the New Black,” which centres around life in a women’s prison. In 2013, just after Netflix released the first season, the company said it would “end the year as our most watched original series ever.” More recently, Netflix told shareholders in June the third season of “Orange” helped drive record streaming in a single day: the Sunday after latest season was released.

As Re/code’s Peter Kafka wrote this week, the survey is far from perfect — it’s self-reported and doesn’t provide the completion rate for the shows — but Netflix doesn’t share any viewership figures so surveys like these are what analysts and investors look to for data.

