'Orange Is The New Black' becomes the first series nominated for Best Drama and Best Comedy at the Emmys

Netflix Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black.’

While Netflix’s original series “Orange Is The New Black” has been known to defy categorization, the show will have to face off against tough competition in this year’s Outstanding Drama Series category at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.

After a new rule from the TV Academy deemed all half-hour shows “comedies” and all hour-long shows “dramas,” Netflix petitioned the Academy in March to get a waiver for the hour-long “OITNB” to enter the 2015 field as a comedy. The petition was struck down, however, as Variety reported, and the show now enters the “Drama” field for 2015 after winning three Emmys in comedy categories for 2014.

As a result, “OITNB” becomes the first show to be nominated for both “Outstanding Drama Series” and “Outstanding Comedy Series,” the category where it lost to ABC’s “Modern Family” in 2014.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Uzo Aduba looks to add to her recent SAG award haul with a 2015 Emmy nod.

In total, “OITNB” garnered four nominations at Thursday’s Emmy nomination presentation in Los Angeles.

Uzo Aduba — the actress who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the show — hosted the presentation with Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”) and also received an “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” nomination for her role in the second season of “OITNB.” Aduba won an Emmy last year for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” when the series still competed as a comedy.

“OITNB” also recieved two other Emmy nods — “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series” for actor Pablo Schreiber (George “Pornstache” Mendez) and “Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.”

In the hunt for “Outstanding Drama Series,” the show will face off as an underdog contender against juggernauts “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.” Rounding out the highly competitive category are Netflix’s “House of Cards,” ABC’s “Better Call Saul,” Showtime’s “Homeland” and PBS’s “Downtown Abbey.”

The 67th Primetime Emmys will air live on September 20 from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

