Photos Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Cast Having The Best Time Ever At NYC Pride Parade

Netflix totally took the cake for best float at NYC’s Pride March over the weekend, thanks to a little help from the Litchfield Correctional Facility.

Fans went berserk when Netflix’s float turned the corner at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue on Sunday, revealing the cast of “Orange Is the New Black.”

Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Samira Wiley (Poussey), Yael Stone (Morello), Matt McGorry (Officer Bennett), Dascha Polanco (Daya), and Barbara Rosenblat (Rosa) danced, took selfies, and waved to crowds during the entire two-mile parade route.

The float was decorated to look like the inside of a prison, with concrete walls and orange canvas laundry bins.

Fake correction officers wearing Netflix logos escorted the float down Fifth Avenue.





Danielle Brooks, who plays fan-favourite Taystee, made goofy faces at the crowd.

Samira Wiley, whose character Poussey came into the spotlight in Season 2, stood beside her TV BFF at the front of the float.

Matt McGorry (Officer Bennett) danced with his TV baby mamma, Dascha Polanco (Daya).

Earlier in the parade, crowds went crazy for Laverne Cox: Litchfield’s resident glamour queen, Sophia Burset. Cox is the first transgender woman of colour to have a starring role in a scripted TV show, and served as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, Lea DeLaria (or, Big Boo) marched at the 44th annual San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade.

In short, well played, Netflix.

