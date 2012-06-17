Miami Wants To Make Dumpster Diving A Criminal offence

Until now pilfering through someone else’ trash could get you ticketed in Orange County, Fla. Now authorities want to make it a criminal offence, according to Big 105.9.



Police say identity thieves are rooting through garbage to find discarded paper trails.

Officials in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa also want to release special garbage cans with locking lids.

