Ominous Orange Clouds Hover Over Sydney After Huge Wildfires

Adam Taylor

If you were in Sydney, Australia today, and you looked up towards the sky, you were greeted by an ominous red-orange hue.

Sydney Wildfires AustraliaBrett Hemmings / Getty

The problem is wildfires. According to AFP, there are currently five major blazes in the New South Wales area, and they are sending ash and smoke into the atmosphere.

Sydney Smoke Australia WildfireCassie Trotter / Getty

This picture shows one blaze in Springwood, west of Sydney.

Sydney Wildfire AustraliaAP

It’s a remarkable and beautiful sight, but the fires carry serious problems. In total there are currently 95 fires across the state, with 34 out of control. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated.

Sydney Wildfires AustraliaBrett Hemmings / Getty

93-degree Fahrenheit weather and high winds have fanned the flames, creating what Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers called “the most serious fire risk we’ve faced since the early 2000s.”

Sydney Wildfires AustraliaMark Metcalfe / Getty Sports

