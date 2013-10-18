Ominous Orange Clouds Hover Over Sydney After Huge Wildfires

If you were in Sydney, Australia today, and you looked up towards the sky, you were greeted by an ominous red-orange hue.

The problem is wildfires. According to AFP, there are currently five major blazes in the New South Wales area, and they are sending ash and smoke into the atmosphere.

This picture shows one blaze in Springwood, west of Sydney.

It’s a remarkable and beautiful sight, but the fires carry serious problems. In total there are currently 95 fires across the state, with 34 out of control. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated.

93-degree Fahrenheit weather and high winds have fanned the flames, creating what Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers called “the most serious fire risk we’ve faced since the early 2000s.”

