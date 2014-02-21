Oracle Team USA Is Training On Sydney Harbour For The 2017 America's Cup

Photo: Getty Images

Oracle Team USA will be training on Sydney Harbour for the 2017 America’s Cup next month.

The defending champions this week announced that it had shipped one of its AC45 catamarans to Australia for the training session.

The team will train with newly formed Team Australia, which represents the Hamilton Island Yacht Club.

Oracle Team USA has confirmed that Australians Jimmy Spithill and Tom Slingsby would both be returning to lead the team in 2017.

The Australian reports that the visit could help showcase Sydney to the Oracle team, which, as last year’s winners, has the right to choose where the next race will be staged.

San Diego and Hawaii are the most likely venues so far, according to the Aus.

