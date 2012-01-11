Oracle Throws Its Hefty Weight Behind Startup Cloudera

Photo: Wikipedia

Oracle today spelled out its plans to whup the “big data” market. It announced a partnership with Cloudera to power Oracle’s Big Data Appliance.Reports InformationWeek:



“When Oracle announced its Big Data Appliance at October’s Oracle Open World, the company offered no release dates or details about its planned distribution of open-source Apache Hadoop software. Some took that as a sign that Oracle was stalling. But by releasing the product early in the year in partnership with Cloudera, which has more customers and years in the market than any other Hadoop software and services provider, Oracle has made it clear that it is wasting no time and taking no chances with unproven technology.”

Big data refers to all the data being generated by social media, smartphones, collaboration tools, cloud applications. If you can mine that stuff, you can discover new trends, build new applications.

Cloudera offers a big data technology called Hadoop. It is Cloudera’s version of Hadoop that will be included in Oracle’s Big Data Appliance.

Hadoop doesn’t exactly threaten traditional databases sold by the liked of Oracle and IBM, but it is one huge opportunity for them and for startups.

Big data is calculated to be a $70 billion industry growing at up to 20% a year. Last month, Accel Partners launched a $100 million fund dedicated to big data startups. Meanwhile, some of the brightest minds in the tech industry are flocking to Hadoop startups like Cloudera and MapR.

So Oracle’s vague plans for its new big data Hadoop appliance were harmful. If it had tried to go it alone, creating its own version of Hadoop, Oracle could have struggled, like it has with its own versions of Linux.

But an Oracle/Cloudera partnership has put both companies in a power position.

UPDATED: This story has been updated. It incorrectly identified Cloudera as a spin-off company of Yahoo. Cloudera is an independent company that includes several former-Yahoo employees on its team.

