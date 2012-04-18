Here's The Damning Evidence Oracle Dug Up On Google For Its $1 Billion Android Lawsuit

Photo: AP

Oracle and Google started trial today in one of the highest-profile intellectual property lawsuits of all time. Oracle is suing Google for $1 billion for allegedly using Oracle’s Java technology in Android without paying for it. Oracle had originally wanted $6.1 billion, but the judge laughed at that and made Oracle come back to reality.



Oracle says Google’s Android violates its intellectual property rights to Java, which it gained when it acquired Sun Microsystems.

Google says it does not violate Oracle’s patents and that Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java.

Oracle laid out many of its claims in a 91-page PDF posted to its website. [Link]. It includes a whole bunch of damning e-mails from Google executives allegedly discussing their need to licence Java from Sun, how they didn’t want to give in to Sun’s demands, and how they went ahead and used Java anyway. It also has some other documents, like internal Google presentations.

A word on the players named in these e-mails: Andy Rubin is Google’s Senior Vice President, Mobile and Digital Content, responsible for developing Android. Tim Lindholm is a software engineer at Google who had led mobile Java work at Sun.

Let’s dig in…

