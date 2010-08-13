Oracle Sues Google For Patent And Copyright Infringement

Software giant Oracle is suing Google for patent and copyright infringement based on Android‘s use of Java. (Oracle acquired Java-maker Sun last year.)



No details in the release, via Marketwatch, but we assume Google was given the option to settle, and didn’t, so this could be an interesting legal battle between the two tech giants.

Update: More info and the full suit from CNET’s Tom Krazit. One choice bit: “Google has been aware of Sun’s patent portfolio, including the patents at issue, since the middle of this decade, when Google hired certain former Sun Java engineers.” And as Krazit points out, Google CEO Eric Schmidt previously led the team that developed Java at Sun prior to becoming CEO of Novell, and then Google in 2001.

Here’s the suit, via CNET:

Oracle’s complaint against Google for Java patent infringement



Here’s the release:

REDWOOD SHORES, CA, Aug 12, 2010 (MARKETWIRE via COMTEX) — Oracle today filed a complaint for patent and copyright infringement against Google, Inc.

“In developing Android, Google knowingly, directly and repeatedly infringed Oracle’s Java-related intellectual property. This lawsuit seeks appropriate remedies for their infringement,” said Oracle spokesperson Karen Tillman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.