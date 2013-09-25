Oracle Sued Over Unpaid $US33,540 Strip Club Bill

Oracle refused to pay a $33,540 strip club bill that one of its employees allegedly ran up during its Oracle OpenWorld conference last year, according to a San Francisco’s Chronicle report on a lawsuit filed by the club against the executive and his employer.

The club specifically advertises to attract convention goers at this time of year (see ad at right). Oracle OpenWorld is going on right now and brings an estimated 60,000 business people to the city.

The New Century Theatre in San Francisco claims an Oracle employee identified as Jose Manuel Gomez Sanchez used an Oracle-issued American Express card on a $US16,490 bill at the club on Oct. 2, 2012, according to the Associated Press. He then allegedly returned a couple nights later and charged a further $US17,050.

Oracle refused to pay the bill, hence the suit, which was filed in state court in San Francisco. The company declined comment when reached by Business Insider.

New Century pitches itself as “San Francisco’s premier all nude gentleman’s club” and offers discounted admission to anyone carrying a convention badge.

